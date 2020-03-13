Global  

Premier League season to be cancelled? No, 2019/20 campaign MUST finish even if it means abandoning next season, argues Barry Hearn

talkSPORT Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Barry Hearn has hit back at Karren Brady’s suggestions the Premier League season should be declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Matchroom Sport chief insists the current campaign MUST be played to a conclusion as soon as it can to ensure the integrity of the competition is maintained. All Premier […]
