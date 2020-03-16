Global  

Clubs at the Top Deserve To Be There, Those At the Bottom Should Be Given a Chance – PFA CEO (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
In light of the current situation, chief executive of the English Professional Footballers’ Association Gordon Taylor is a strong advocate of the season being continued into the summer, at the expense of Euro 2020 which should become Euro 2021. 🗣"I would hope the season could be extended, I think it would be unfair not least on […]

