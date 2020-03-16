Global  

Atlanta Falcons to release former Pro Bowl RB Devonta Freeman, CB Desmond Trufant, per reports

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Atlanta Falcons are reshaping their roster ahead of free agency by releasing running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant.
