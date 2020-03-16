Global  

Quarterback Kirk Cousins agrees to two-year extension with Vikings

FOX Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Quarterback Kirk Cousins agrees to two-year extension with VikingsThe Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension, his agent Mike McCartney said Monday.
