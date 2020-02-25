Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree

Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree

FOX Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Talks Team Needs, Ben Roethlisberger, Bud Dupree At NFL Combine [Video]

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Talks Team Needs, Ben Roethlisberger, Bud Dupree At NFL Combine

Rich Walsh Interview with Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert at the NFL Combine

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 06:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Steelers place franchise tag on Bud Dupree, keeping pass rusher from hitting free agency

The former first round pick is coming off of a career year
CBS Sports

Steelers place franchise tag on LB Dupree

The Pittsburgh Steelers have franchise tagged linebacker Bud Dupree, the team announced Monday.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheNFLWire

Touchdown Wire Steelers place franchise tag on Bud Dupree, likely have him for 1 more season https://t.co/hwg3hh4SSQ 44 seconds ago

TheSteelersWire

Steelers Wire Steelers place franchise tag on Bud Dupree, likely have him for 1 more season https://t.co/lSuleyzJ2R 45 seconds ago

NiggaNews24

Mr Minnesota 🤦🏾‍♂️😈 RT @NFL: Steelers place franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree. https://t.co/imDbqYkRJD 52 seconds ago

Shane_Eubanks_

Shane Eubanks RT @steelers: We have placed the franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree. @BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/yX8VIkXXPM https://t.co/oxCRlyqhi7 1 minute ago

TrailersNowGA

TravisNorris Read this: "Steelers Place Franchise Tag on OLB Bud Dupree" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ujxLOCmwlN 2 minutes ago

BrownChandler

Chandler Brown No surprise that the Steelers place Bud Dupree on the franchise tag. Big Bud is back! https://t.co/HZBqLVRbst 4 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree https://t.co/aOTTnVG2ks https://t.co/jgeaHZ9eDw 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.