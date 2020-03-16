Global  

Tokyo 2020 Games handover ceremony stripped down to bare bones

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics flame handover ceremony in Athens this week will be a scaled-down event with only a few Tokyo Games officials and torch bearers inside the stadium to protect everyone from the coronavirus, the Hellenic Olympic Committee said on Monday.
News video: Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned 01:25

 Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto says it's "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens but plans are on course for Tokyo 2020.

