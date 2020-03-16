Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NFL Free Agency 2020: Bengals place franchise tag on A.J. Green, per report

NFL Free Agency 2020: Bengals place franchise tag on A.J. Green, per report

CBS Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Bengals tag Green, who seeks a long-term deal
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Free Agency 2020: Chiefs will place franchise tag on Chris Jones, per report

Kansas City will tag Jones, their top free agent who had 15.5 sacks in 2019
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV RT @Local12Skinny: #Bengals tag A.J. Green as expected: https://t.co/w31X7CJEwW @Local12 @Bengals @NFL #NFLFreeAgency #NFL https://t.co/hAg… 19 minutes ago

JeffKerrCBS

Jeff Kerr The #Bengals placed the franchise tag on A.J. Green, who they want to work a long-term deal with. Green isn't oppo… https://t.co/kVlMSnP9Ma 20 minutes ago

Local12Skinny

Richard Skinner #Bengals tag A.J. Green as expected: https://t.co/w31X7CJEwW @Local12 @Bengals @NFL #NFLFreeAgency #NFL https://t.co/hAgNamwAKL 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.