Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on Dak Prescott ahead of NFL deadline

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys continue to work on a long-term contract with Dak Prescott but have placed the franchise tag on the QB to keep him off the market.
Dallas Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant Arrested On DUI Charges In Florida [Video]

Dallas Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant Arrested On DUI Charges In Florida

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant has been arrested in Florida for allegedly driving under the influence. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published
Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game [Video]

Dallas Cowboys To Face Pittsburgh Steelers In 2020 Hall Of Fame Game

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in this year's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:24Published

Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott


Chicago S-T

The Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, meaning this negotiation is far from over

On Monday morning, the Cowboys slapped the exclusive franchise tag on their QB, meaning the two sides have until July 15 to strike a deal.
FOX Sports


