McLaren’s Lando Norris broke streaming records during virtual Australian Grand Prix which also featured Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

talkSPORT Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Lando Norris broke records on streaming platform Twitch as he took part in a virtual Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. The real Australian event, along with two other races in the 2020 Formula 1 season, have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe. F1 is not alone in being affected, however, with […]
News video: Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled 01:24

 The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus. Fans had already waited at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on Friday for the Formula One season opener. Libby Hogan reports.

