Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jaguars send veteran Calais Campbell to Ravens for 5th-round draft pick

Jaguars send veteran Calais Campbell to Ravens for 5th-round draft pick

FOX Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Jaguars send veteran Calais Campbell to Ravens for 5th-round draft pickThe Jacksonville Jaguars send veteran Calais Campbell ("Mayor of Sacksonville") to the Baltimore Ravens for a 5th-round draft pick.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jaguars to trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for 2020 draft pick, per reports

Campbell will look to work out an extension with his new team as he heads to Baltimore
CBS Sports

Jaguars trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for fifth-round pick, AP source says

The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville's salary cap.
Newsday


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.