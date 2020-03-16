Fantasy Football: Devonta Freeman's days as a start-worthy running back are done Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Devonta Freeman's not going to be a top-50 Fantasy pick for your squad anymore, but is he even going to be a top-100 choice? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bart Wheeler Franchise tags are being applied & free agents are about to get signed. Reposting my article from January to see wh… https://t.co/Grq8oFcAEc 28 minutes ago ⚡️T B one person you stay away from in fantasy football is devonta freeman anybody who picks him up or drafts him automat… https://t.co/ZW1QGga1aN 1 hour ago Heath Cummings Just updated the Opportunity Index with Devonta Freeman news. No team close to the Falcons now in terms of opportun… https://t.co/nYbu44SLoq 2 hours ago