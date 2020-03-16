Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NFL free agency 2020: Teddy Bridgewater, Saints have remained in talks about a potential return, per report

NFL free agency 2020: Teddy Bridgewater, Saints have remained in talks about a potential return, per report

CBS Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Bridgewater went 5-0 as the Saints' starter in 2019
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Crystal53659920

Crystal Delgado RT @ChicagoSports: Bears are talking with Teddy Bridgewater about a deal to be the starting quarterback, a report says. https://t.co/Gq33c… 8 minutes ago

WaltWicksIV

Walter Wicks IV. RT @patrickfinley: Report: #Bears are talking to QB Teddy Bridgewater. If they sign him, Mitch Trubisky's starting days are over. (Obviousl… 44 minutes ago

Jrico99

Jason RT @ian693: This time last year, the Miami Dolphins were quiet during free agency. Remember... Teddy Bridgewater or Ryan Fitzpatrick was th… 1 hour ago

GFifdeeP

GFifdeeP RT @ChuckModi1: Breaking: Isn’t Bears moving on from Teddy Bridgewater talks to sign Andy Dalton or Nick Foles the 2020 free agency version… 2 hours ago

FeilAndrew

Andrew Feil RT @GrizzlyGridiron: Well, it’s about the end of Day 1 of Free Agency, the #Bears would have ended negotiations with Teddy Bridgewater & si… 2 hours ago

SportsN89266957

SportsNews NFL free agency 2020: Teddy Bridgewater, Saints have remained in talks about a potential return, per report https://t.co/paeNqSSOAr 3 hours ago

GrizzlyGridiron

GRIZZ. Well, it’s about the end of Day 1 of Free Agency, the #Bears would have ended negotiations with Teddy Bridgewater &… https://t.co/ozKYcH6EzI 5 hours ago

ian693

Big E This time last year, the Miami Dolphins were quiet during free agency. Remember... Teddy Bridgewater or Ryan Fitzpa… https://t.co/j0EuG5q83t 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.