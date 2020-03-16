NFL free agency 2020: Teddy Bridgewater, Saints have remained in talks about a potential return, per report Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Bridgewater went 5-0 as the Saints' starter in 2019 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Crystal Delgado RT @ChicagoSports: Bears are talking with Teddy Bridgewater about a deal to be the starting quarterback, a report says. https://t.co/Gq33c… 8 minutes ago Walter Wicks IV. RT @patrickfinley: Report: #Bears are talking to QB Teddy Bridgewater. If they sign him, Mitch Trubisky's starting days are over. (Obviousl… 44 minutes ago Jason RT @ian693: This time last year, the Miami Dolphins were quiet during free agency. Remember... Teddy Bridgewater or Ryan Fitzpatrick was th… 1 hour ago GFifdeeP RT @ChuckModi1: Breaking: Isn’t Bears moving on from Teddy Bridgewater talks to sign Andy Dalton or Nick Foles the 2020 free agency version… 2 hours ago Andrew Feil RT @GrizzlyGridiron: Well, it’s about the end of Day 1 of Free Agency, the #Bears would have ended negotiations with Teddy Bridgewater & si… 2 hours ago SportsNews NFL free agency 2020: Teddy Bridgewater, Saints have remained in talks about a potential return, per report https://t.co/paeNqSSOAr 3 hours ago GRIZZ. Well, it’s about the end of Day 1 of Free Agency, the #Bears would have ended negotiations with Teddy Bridgewater &… https://t.co/ozKYcH6EzI 5 hours ago Big E This time last year, the Miami Dolphins were quiet during free agency. Remember... Teddy Bridgewater or Ryan Fitzpa… https://t.co/j0EuG5q83t 6 hours ago