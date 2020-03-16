Govt nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to RS

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The government on Monday nominated former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. A notification to this effect was issued by the ministry of home affairs. The vacancy was created due to retirement of KTS Tulsi. Gogoi headed a 5-judge bench that gave the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute on November 9 last year. He retired as CJI later that month.


