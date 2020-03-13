Global  

Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia dies after contracting coronavirus, aged 21

talkSPORT Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A Spanish football coach has died from coronavirus at the age of 21 having been suffering from a form of leukaemia. Francisco Garcia, who was a youth team coach at Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta, had an unknown pre-existing health condition which made him more vulnerable to the virus than people of his age usually […]
Francisco Garcia death: Spanish football coach dies from coronavirus aged 21

A 21-year-old Spanish football coach has died from coronavirus, having been suffering from a form of leukaemia.
