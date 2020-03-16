Sources: Cards get Hopkins, ship out RB Johnson

The Cardinals have landed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that sends running back David Johnson to the Texans, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Recent related news from verified sources AP Source: Cards get WR Hopkins from Texans for RB Johnson The Arizona Cardinals have acquired receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans

FOX Sports 14 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this