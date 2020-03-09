Global  

Arizona Cardinals land DeAndre Hopkins, send David Johnson to Houston Texans in blockbuster trade

Monday, 16 March 2020
The Arizona Cardinals landed one of the NFL's pre-eminent pass catchers by acquiring DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans in a trade.
AP Source: Cards get WR Hopkins from Texans for RB Johnson

AP Source: Cards get WR Hopkins from Texans for RB JohnsonThe Arizona Cardinals have acquired receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans
Trent Williams trade speculation: Could Arizona Cardinals deal with Washington Redskins?

Last season there was trade speculation surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. It's back.  
