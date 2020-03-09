Richard Arizona Cardinals land DeAndre Hopkins, send David Johnson to Houston Texans in blockbuster trade https://t.co/XyLbrlA0EY via @USATODAY 8 minutes ago Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment The Cardinals pulled off a blockbuster to land star receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson, accord… https://t.co/DA0HrJdZBk 13 minutes ago Wayne A Johnson Arizona Cardinals land DeAndre Hopkins, send David Johnson to Houston Texans in blockbuster trade https://t.co/ZucuMhMkOA via @USATODAY 25 minutes ago Saddam A. Salim .⁦@AZCardinals⁩ land DeAndre Hopkins, send David Johnson to Houston Texans in blockbuster trade https://t.co/sUtDdrTszA via @USATODAY 25 minutes ago J.T. 🇬🇷 BLOCKBUSTER DEAL 🚨 Arizona Cardinals land DeAndre Hopkins Houston Texans land David Johnson ... Thank You… https://t.co/xfto4xLVRh 27 minutes ago Cole Topham This trade is such a major win for the Cardinals. Arizona managed to free themselves of David Johnson’s contract a… https://t.co/i2Tyh7QiRN 39 minutes ago