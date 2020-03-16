Global  

Colin Cowherd: Using exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott was the right move by the Cowboys

FOX Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Using exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott was the right move by the CowboysThe Dak Prescott contract saga appears to have finally come to an end as the Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on the young QB. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the Cowboys made a smart decision with Dak.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag QB Dak Prescott 00:56

The Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, meaning this negotiation is far from over

On Monday morning, the Cowboys slapped the exclusive franchise tag on their QB, meaning the two sides have until July 15 to strike a deal.
FOX Sports

Sources: Cowboys use exclusive tag on Prescott

The Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, a source told ESPN, although the ultimate goal remains to have the quarterback signed to a...
ESPN


