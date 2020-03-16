Global  

NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Austin Hooper agreeing with Browns might mean target shortages on tap

CBS Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint of rarely utilizing three-wide receiver sets. There still may not be enough targets to go around.
NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Austin Hooper on the Browns creates a target crunch

Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
CBS Sports

TE Hooper says he's 'definitely leaning' to Browns

Free-agent tight end Austin Hooper told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he is "definitely leaning Cleveland," with a source telling ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the Browns are...
ESPN Also reported by •Reuters

