Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Austin Hooper on the Browns creates a target crunch

NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Austin Hooper on the Browns creates a target crunch

CBS Sports Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Loss of Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman leaves big opportunity in Atlanta

The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
CBS Sports

TE Hooper says he's 'definitely leaning' to Browns

Free-agent tight end Austin Hooper told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he is "definitely leaning Cleveland," with a source telling ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the Browns are...
ESPN Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.