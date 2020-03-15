Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Grand National cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

Grand National cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

BBC Sport Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The Grand National, due to take place on 4 April, is cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: 131 Indian crew members stuck at Grand Princess Cruise cry for help | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 131 Indian crew members stuck at Grand Princess Cruise cry for help | Oneindia News 04:08

 AS THE ENTIRE WORLD FACES THE HORROR OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, INDIAN GOVERNMENT IS MAKING ALL REQUIRED EFFORTS TO RESCUE THE INDIAN STUCK IN THE COUNTRIES REELING UNDER THE COVID-19 MENACE. BUT THERE ARE 131 INDIAN CREW MEMBERS THAT HAVE BEEN STUCK AT THE GRAND PRINCESS CRUISE PARKED AT THE Port...

Recent related videos from verified sources

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn [Video]

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Without evidence, Flynn's legal team has accused the FBI of manipulating..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Coronavirus: China says no new cases in 10 days in Hubei, excluding Wuhan [Video]

Coronavirus: China says no new cases in 10 days in Hubei, excluding Wuhan

Chinese authorities provided an update on the Coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the country's Wuhan city. Mi Feng, spokesperson for China's National Health Commission said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

This year's Grand National cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Grand National was due to take place on April 4 but has now been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UK
Daily Star

Grand National 2020 cancelled over coronavirus outbreak

The Grand National, due to take place on 4 April, has been cancelled due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic, with staging the event behind closed doors "no...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ladenemayville

LaDene Mayville RT @PeterEgan6: If the Grand National can be cancelled because of a virus resulting from the abuse of animals then shouldn’t it be cancelle… 9 seconds ago

ollie_olly_olly

Ollie ⚽️🍻 RT @BBCSport: The Grand National has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. More to follow: https://t.co/CPTx2m9458 #GrandNa… 23 seconds ago

FionaHynds2

Fiona Hynds RT @AtTheRaces: The 2020 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree has been cancelled and will not take place on April 4 because of the coron… 29 seconds ago

jon1289

Jonathan @mwilkinson209 @derbycountyblog Well, would you believe it! Grand National cancelled because of coronavirus pandem… https://t.co/Vp8gEG9R4P 33 seconds ago

jordanmartin92

Jordan Martin RT @BBCHorseRacing: Grand National cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/BOyXcA1pYh via @circleboom 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.