Grand National CANCELLED: 2020 races at Aintree called off due to coronavirus outbreak
Monday, 16 March 2020 () The 2020 Grand National at Aintree has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jockey Club Racecourses has announced. The National, which is renowned as the world’s greatest steeplechase and the biggest betting event on the race calendar, was due to take place from April 4-6 on Merseyside. A statement from JCR read: “Following the […]
The head of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health strongly cautioned Americans against gathering in public places and to take the risk of contracting coronavirus seriously.
The 18th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from April 6-8 in Bhopal, was on Monday postponed till further notice due to coronavirus.
Decision means the Grand National may yet go ahead as planned though officials will monitor the coronavirus case with a view to making a decision on the April races.
