Cricket-Australia's Sheffield Shield final cancelled, NSW crowned champions

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
New South Wales have been named Australia's Sheffield Shield champions for the first time in six years after the competition's final was called of due to the coronavirus, governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday.
