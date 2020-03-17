Sourav Ganguly in the wake of the coronavirus: Any talk of hosting IPL is premature Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

No headway was made during Monday's tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the Coronavirus in the country as well globally. The start of the IPL-13 has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 with India currently registering 114 positive cases... No headway was made during Monday's tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the Coronavirus in the country as well globally. The start of the IPL-13 has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 with India currently registering 114 positive cases 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this