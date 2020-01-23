MSN Sports Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs in trade with Minnesota Vikings, per report https://t.co/mLTFRw0F90 2 minutes ago RADIO.COM Sports More on the Buffalo Bills major move to acquire Stefon Diggs: https://t.co/lbzI51WYUF 6 minutes ago Hughsey RT @BillsNationCP: The Buffalo Bills have acquired Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade from the Minnesota Vikings. https://t.co/bAV0Mxb4WS 6 minutes ago VCSSports Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs in trade with Minnesota Vikings, per report https://t.co/YQi0xii9MD 8 minutes ago MSN Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs in trade with Minnesota Vikings, per report https://t.co/PGDnHFdbuD 8 minutes ago Lou Chilelli RT @Matt_Bove: The #Bills have their No. 1 WR @WKBW https://t.co/FnHEYAjXNG 9 minutes ago Joe Curley Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs in trade with Minnesota Vikings, per report https://t.co/Oqlyk9hLB5 13 minutes ago Kyle Vacura RT @SportsCentre: DIGGS TO BUFFALO: The Minnesota Vikings have sent WR Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a first, fifth… 14 minutes ago