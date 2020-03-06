Coronavirus outbreak: Football can wait! Italy coach ready to play Euros in 2021
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Italy coach Roberto Mancini said on Sunday he was ready for the European Championship to be postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We would have won the European Championship this summer, we can also win it in 2021," Mancini told Italian television station Rai Sport. "Let's wait to see what UEFA decides, but I adapt...
WAPT Sports Director Joe Cook goes one-on-one with JSU women's basketball head coach Tomekia Reed, the SWAC coach of the year, to recap a great year for the Tigers that was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak.