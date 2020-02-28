Stefon Diggs traded to the Buffalo Bills in blockbuster deal — Jay Glazer reports

Global  

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Stefon Diggs traded to the Buffalo Bills in blockbuster deal — Jay Glazer reportsFOX Sports' Jay Glazer broke the news that Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs would be traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a package of draft picks. Diggs joins a Bills team that was knocked out on AFC Wild Card Weekend last season.
