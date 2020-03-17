Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Randall Cobb signs three-year contract with Texans on the same day they traded Deandre Hopkins, per report

Randall Cobb signs three-year contract with Texans on the same day they traded Deandre Hopkins, per report

CBS Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Randall Cobb is entering his tenth year in the NFL
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Randall Cobb signs three-year contract with Texans on the same day they traded Deandre Hopkins, per report https://t.co/qxbGOhRJ7y 9 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Randall Cobb signs three-year contract with Texans on the same day they traded Deandre Hopkins, per report – CBS Sp… https://t.co/OO92EgtGPu 15 minutes ago

BryanAlan57

Alan Astro ⚾🌠🚀🐂🐾 The Hopkins trade suddenly makes a lot of sense. https://t.co/KcDIEMzsdD via https://t.co/CcvjWT9zPs 1 hour ago

BryanAlan57

Alan Astro ⚾🌠🚀🐂🐾 The Hopkins trade suddenly makes a lot of sense. https://t.co/KcDIEMhQP3 via https://t.co/CcvjWSRYqS 1 hour ago

DARKVOX

DARK VOX Randall Cobb signs three-year contract with Texans on the same day they traded Deandre Hopkins, per report… https://t.co/LtzC5uMpmA 1 hour ago

BucklesandBulls

Buckles and Bulls Cowboys lose Cobb to @HoustonTexans https://t.co/kglZPRzFqG via https://t.co/VpXxmQ2rkS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.