Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Grand National falls victim to coronavirus

Sport24.co.za | Grand National falls victim to coronavirus

News24 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
This year's edition of the Grand National steeplechase has been cancelled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jockey Club said Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Grand National cancelled due to Covid-19

Grand National cancelled due to Covid-19 00:34

 Racing is coming to terms with the disappointment that the 2020 Randox Health Grand National will not take place because of the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

29 cruise ship passengers aboard the Grand Princess during coronavirus outbreak are now back in Wis. [Video]

29 cruise ship passengers aboard the Grand Princess during coronavirus outbreak are now back in Wis.

Twenty-nine Wisconsinites aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are now back in the state, according to Gov. Tony Evers.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:18Published
Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to transport 37 Wisconsinites on board Grand Princess cruise ship [Video]

Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to transport 37 Wisconsinites on board Grand Princess cruise ship

Watch the full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin National Guard has been mobilized to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Grand National CANCELLED: 2020 races at Aintree called off due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Grand National at Aintree has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jockey Club Racecourses has announced. The National, which is renowned...
talkSPORT

Coronavirus: MP hints at Grand National cancellation with thousands affected

Coronavirus: MP hints at Grand National cancellation with thousands affectedThe Grand National was due to take place on April 4 but the sporting calendar has been thrown into disarray because of the coronavirus crisis. MP Bill Esterson...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.