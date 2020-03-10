Global  

Pakistan Super League finals postponed amid virus outbreak

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Pakistan Super League has been postponed am,id the coronavirus pandemic
Cricket_Luv_18

Hamza Amin RT @Saj_PakPassion: Peshawar Zalmi have included fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Junior and all-rounder Ali Khan in their squad ahead of the Pak… 1 minute ago

kultejas18

TEJAS D KULKARNI Pakistan super league postponed: heavy corona epidemic on PSL 2020: Pakistan's announcement- semi-finals will not b… https://t.co/gzjXgwQrVi 2 minutes ago

AFP_Sport

AFP Sport #BREAKING Pakistan Super League suspended because of #Coronavirus just hours before semi-finals due to begin… https://t.co/vJO8pQmvFu 4 minutes ago

RajBaddhan

Raj Baddhan RT @BizAsia: Breaking: Pakistan Super League 2020 finals postponed due to #coronavirus : https://t.co/LtcgBGRkty #HBLPSLV 11 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @timesnowsports: Pakistan Super League semi-finals, final called off amid coronavirus outbreak, to be rescheduled https://t.co/abXvAgSX… 12 minutes ago

PKJillu

Billa Prem ᴺᴼᴹᵉᵃⁿˢᴺᴼ RT @circleofcricket: Pakistan Super League's semi-finals and final have been postponed due to the growing threat of Coronavirus. #PSLV2020… 13 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Pakistan Super League finals postponed amid virus outbreak - https://t.co/hbbWNjl3cP #LatestComments 16 minutes ago

BizAsia

BizAsia Breaking: Pakistan Super League 2020 finals postponed due to #coronavirus : https://t.co/LtcgBGRkty #HBLPSLV 17 minutes ago

