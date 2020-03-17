Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Grand National cancellation to cost bookmakers more than £100m following coronavirus crisis

Grand National cancellation to cost bookmakers more than £100m following coronavirus crisis

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Betting industry will suffer a substantial financial hit over the coming weeks after horseracing's most famous steeplechase was cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TullyMatt

Matt Tully RT @gondorffhenry: https://t.co/OoPvy4s1fw According to the comments section, it seems Daily Mail readers aren't too keen on bookies. To be… 5 days ago

gondorffhenry

Jimmy Justice https://t.co/OoPvy4s1fw According to the comments section, it seems Daily Mail readers aren't too keen on bookies.… https://t.co/5hlFVK1fhE 5 days ago

Deanosbeeno1981

Dean Prior RT @RacingTV: Bookmakers describe cancellation of Grand National as a “devastating blow” ⬇ https://t.co/Mug0gZVrlE 6 days ago

Charitable_Fury

Core Awakened ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Independent: Grand National cancellation to cost bookmakers more than £100m https://t.co/X6yzhYI4bP 6 days ago

YPSport

Yorkshire Post Sport Bookies left to count cost of #GrandNational cancellation @AintreeRaces https://t.co/exJTv0KQZ4 6 days ago

PrideOfMids

MrAVFClive @ginna10 @KurtAVFC @WorldClassWiles @SkySportsNews Bookies taking £100million hit/loss due to Grand National cancel… https://t.co/RhwT9uE5Kc 6 days ago

Im_kev01

thee_GoAt ⚪🔴 RT @MailSport: Bookies take a £100MILLION hit as Grand National is cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/ENeVoq1jpV 6 days ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Bookies take a £100MILLION hit as Grand National is cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/ENeVoq1jpV 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.