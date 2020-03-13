Global  

Australia cancels all cricket because of Coronavirus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield was called off Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic with New South Wales declared champions as all cricket nationwide was halted.

The last round of the tournament had already been cancelled to reduce travel and the final has followed suit to leave New South Wales, who led after nine...
News video: Arizona man quarantined in Australia, placed on do not fly list

Arizona man quarantined in Australia, placed on do not fly list 02:22

 An Arizona man's vacation to Australia is turning into a never-ending vacation. He is now sick with a cough and fever, and quarantined in his hotel room, per the advice of Australian medical officials.

