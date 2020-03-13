Australia cancels all cricket because of Coronavirus

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The last round of the tournament had already been cancelled to reduce travel and the final has followed suit to leave New South Wales, who led after nine... Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield was called off Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic with New South Wales declared champions as all cricket nationwide was halted.The last round of the tournament had already been cancelled to reduce travel and the final has followed suit to leave New South Wales, who led after nine 👓 View full article

