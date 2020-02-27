Global  

England cricketer Alex Hales in coronavirus isolation following Pakistan return

Daily Star Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
England cricketer Alex Hales in coronavirus isolation following Pakistan returnEngland batsman Alex Hales had been playing in the PSL in Pakistan before the coronavirus outbreak, but has now returned to the UK following the postponement of the T20 competition
