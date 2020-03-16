Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, Kyler Murray among big winners in Cardinals, Texans trade

DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, Kyler Murray among big winners in Cardinals, Texans trade

azcentral.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Kyler Murray is among the big winners in the Arizona Cardinals' trade with the Houston Texans for DeAndre Hopkins.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Arizona Cardinals land DeAndre Hopkins, send David Johnson to Houston Texans in blockbuster trade

The Arizona Cardinals landed one of the NFL's pre-eminent pass catchers by acquiring DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans in a trade.
USATODAY.com

Arizona Cardinals get WR DeAndre Hopkins from Texans for RB David Johnson, draft picks

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.