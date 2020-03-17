Global  

Will Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce go head? When is the British heavyweight showdown? Will coronavirus cancel it?

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Heavyweight stars Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce are set to face off later this year but the intriguing all-British fight is in doubt amid the ongoing issues surrounding coronavirus. Dubois, 22, is one of British boxing’s hottest prospects and boasts a record of 14 straight wins. He dispatched of Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto in December but […]
