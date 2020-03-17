Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > What are the Patriots' options at quarterback now that Tom Brady is really leaving?

What are the Patriots' options at quarterback now that Tom Brady is really leaving?

CBS Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The only other quarterbacks on the roster are Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady?

What's Next For Patriots And For Tom Brady? 11:06

 Tom Brady announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. Levan Reid talks about the next moves for both the team, and the quarterback.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What Team Is Next Stop For Tom Brady? [Video]

What Team Is Next Stop For Tom Brady?

Christian Fauria weighs in on what teams could be in the market for Tom Brady, after the quarterback announced he is leaving the Patriots.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:17Published
BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots [Video]

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

Without saying where he will go, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (Cover photo: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady: Quarterback announces he will leave New England Patriots

Quarterback Tom Brady announces he is leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year spell with the team, which has seen him win six Super Bowls.
BBC Sport Also reported by •SOHHMediaiteFOX SportsBBC NewstalkSPORTSeattle Times

Tom Brady's top 10 moments

Watch 10 of the best plays from quarterback Tom Brady as the six-time Super Bowl winner announces he is leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year spell...
BBC News


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News What are the Patriots' options at quarterback now that Tom Brady is really leaving? https://t.co/U9mN1lrdie 15 minutes ago

JADubin5

Yaya Dubin We edited our "what are the Patriots' options at QB if Brady really leaves" story at @NFLonCBS to reflect the fact… https://t.co/xH2g25yKOD 46 minutes ago

AllanPrindleCEO

Allan Prindle According to @cbssports writer @jadubin5, there's only a few realistic options for a new quarterback if @TomBrady l… https://t.co/wANbY4I4yW 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.