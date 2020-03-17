Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots — everything you need to know

Douglas Hanna RT @NFL_Memes: *Tom Brady announces he’s leaving the Patriots* Bills, Jets and Dolphins: https://t.co/Xi3yO6Wqld 3 seconds ago Jamie DeRosa Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving the Patriots: 'It Is Time for Me to Open a New Stage' https://t.co/0P2DavXsU0 4 seconds ago Andrew Hengesteg RT @ShooterMcGavin_: *Brady announces he’s leaving New England* Patriots fans: https://t.co/EScgEkyGev 4 seconds ago THEFUTUREISBRIGHT!!!!!!! RT @picksixpod: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots. So here's a minute of Patriots fans guaranteeing he's not going anywhere. h… 6 seconds ago Matt Spring RT @MikeDussault19: A surreal time just got more surreal. Two hours won't be enough for PU today. Listen in 12-2 on https://t.co/3xwUa7SsHZ… 14 seconds ago Logan RT @elise_saccoccia: Picture this: The year is 2020. There is a global pandemic forcing people into isolation and crippling the economy. Th… 16 seconds ago Cigarettes and Kush RT @enews: Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots after 20 years. 😲 https://t.co/SshNPM2kZA https://t.co/CyKa7bmNxe 19 seconds ago K Robinson RT @RorySheil: No parade, and all the bars are closed by coronavirus, and Brady announces he’s leaving the pats. Is this the worst St. Patr… 22 seconds ago