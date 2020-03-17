Global  

Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots — everything you need to know

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady has announced he's leaving the New England Patriots. Here's everything you need to know, including the betting odds on his new team.
News video: Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots 02:27

 Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

What Team Is Next Stop For Tom Brady? [Video]

What Team Is Next Stop For Tom Brady?

Christian Fauria weighs in on what teams could be in the market for Tom Brady, after the quarterback announced he is leaving the Patriots.

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots [Video]

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

Without saying where he will go, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (Cover photo: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tom Brady announces he won't re-sign with New England Patriots in historic NFL move

Tom Brady's run with the New England Patriots is officially over. The six-time champion and three-time MVP announced he won't re-sign with the team.
Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways

Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted waysNick Wright explains why we shouldn't be surprised Tom Brady won't be back with the New England Patriots.
