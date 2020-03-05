Chris Canty joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Canty details why Tom Brady has all the leverage in this deal with... FOX Sports Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times
With free agency set to begin in the NFL, BBC Sport asks whether Tom Brady will leave the New England Patriots, and which other big names could be on the move. BBC News Also reported by •NPR •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Lanier County Network Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways - https://t.co/17fzgVljMX 47 minutes ago
Dizzed.com Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways https://t.co/Y6OoW21ppy 48 minutes ago