Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted waysNick Wright explains why we shouldn't be surprised Tom Brady won't be back with the New England Patriots.
News video: Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots

Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots 01:01

 NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Who Has To Give In: Brady Or Belichick? [Video]

Who Has To Give In: Brady Or Belichick?

ESPN's Mike Reiss breaks down the latest in the ongoing mystery of whether Tom Brady will remain with the Patriots.

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick [Video]

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick A source tells the 'Boston Herald' that Brady and his head coach's conversation "didn't go well." Since teaming up..

Chris Canty: If Tom Brady wants to be paid the most money, he won’t play in New England

Chris Canty: If Tom Brady wants to be paid the most money, he won’t play in New EnglandChris Canty joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Canty details why Tom Brady has all the leverage in this deal with...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady: What next for Patriots quarterback? And other possible NFL moves

With free agency set to begin in the NFL, BBC Sport asks whether Tom Brady will leave the New England Patriots, and which other big names could be on the move.
BBC News

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways - https://t.co/17fzgVljMX 47 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways https://t.co/Y6OoW21ppy 48 minutes ago

