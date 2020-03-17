IOC committed to Tokyo 2020 Games, no need "drastic decisions"

The International Olympic Committee does not plan any "drastic" decisions about the Tokyo 2020 Games, saying on Tuesday it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months time despite the global spread of the coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vincent Harris ´The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the G… https://t.co/GZ8XHdvmIg 2 days ago Zelek International According to @iocmedia the IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four mon… https://t.co/NhQB5LOHKh 3 days ago Deo volente Dux™ @ObetaMax @Museng11 @AfamDeluxo It could. But the IOC is optimistic.👇 "....The IOC remains fully committed to the… https://t.co/KrPgmSZAE1 3 days ago PS RT @AthleticsWeekly: "The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, & with more than 4 months to go before the Games the… 3 days ago Yasu RT @yasu_yasuno_sa: The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games… 4 days ago Yasu The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Ga… https://t.co/dHH1ETVRdn 4 days ago N RT @enhance: “The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there… 4 days ago B. Scott from Hiram Clarke RT @RDCSports: The IOC says it "remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Ga… 4 days ago