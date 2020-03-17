Global  

IOC committed to Tokyo 2020 Games, no need "drastic decisions"

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The International Olympic Committee does not plan any "drastic" decisions about the Tokyo 2020 Games, saying on Tuesday it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months time despite the global spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after

Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after "really great" Tokyo2020 call 01:30

 IOC's Bach says Olympic athletes realise there is still four months to go before the Tokyo Games and preparations will be in line with protecting their health from the coronavirus.

