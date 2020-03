French Open postponed until September because of coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources French Open pushed back until September due to coronavirus outbreak but now takes place just a week after US Open The French Open is the latest sporting event to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The clay court Grand Slam was due to start on May 26 but organisers...

talkSPORT 2 hours ago



French Open postponed until September because of COVID-19 The French Open tennis tournament was postponed for about four months because of the coronavirus pandemic, shifting from May to September. The French tennis...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago





Tweets about this