Panthers near Bridgewater deal; Cam unhappy

ESPN Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
On the same day that the Carolina Panthers gave Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, the team is working on details of a contract with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a source told ESPN.
