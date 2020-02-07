Tony Romo To Ink Record-Setting Broadcast Deal With CBSTony Romo will reportedly ink a deal worth more than he ever earned as a Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
According to Business Insider, Romo will sign a sports broadcast deal with CBS that will pay..
Report: Dez Bryant Texted Stephen Jones About Returning To CowboysCOO and Vice President Stephen Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Bryant texted him about a possible return to the team that he spent eight seasons with. Katie Johnston reports.
Cary Chandler RT @Aleks_Kins_NFL: Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago #Bears - USA… 10 minutes ago
brian Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago Bears… https://t.co/lnnTK451SC 13 minutes ago
Aleks Kins DaBears! Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago #Bears -… https://t.co/iqjxtp3BSW 56 minutes ago
VCSSports Dallas Cowboys lose another starter as DE Robert Quinn lands five-year, $70 million contract from Chicago Bears https://t.co/RznbgBr1Nf 1 hour ago
Dadpool @jonmachota If the Cowboys lose Cooper, does WR shoot up the draft needs, or do we resign Cobb & another free agent? 1 day ago