LOOK: Titans RB Derrick Henry honors memory of Kobe Bryant with $85,000 custom-made necklace

CBS Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Henry had quite the bling made to remember the late, great former Lakers superstar
Derrick Henry Gets $85,000 Chain To Honor Kobe Bryant, 35 CTs Of Diamonds

Derrick Henry didn't get the contract he wanted from the Titans this month ... but he sure as hell got a dope chain regardless -- coppin' an $85K piece to honor...
TMZ.com

