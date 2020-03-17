Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | UEFA to reschedule women's Euro 2021, Nations League finals

Sport24.co.za | UEFA to reschedule women's Euro 2021, Nations League finals

News24 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The women's 2021 European Championship and next year's Nations League finals will both be rescheduled for a later date after Euro 2020 was postponed by 12 months.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UEFA confirms delaying EURO 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Read full statement

The EURO 2020 was scheduled to take place across 12 nations in June and July with the semi-finals and final in London.
DNA

Coronavirus: UEFA postpones Euro 2020 until 2021, decisions to be made on Champions League and Europa League

This summer’s European Championships have been delayed for a year, the Norwegian football federation announced on Tuesday. Euro 2020 was due to begin on June...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.