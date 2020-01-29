COVID-19, which is falsely linked to the consumption of chicken, and three positive cases of influenza A(H5N1) (bird flu) in fowl in Mysuru and Hariha



Recent related videos from verified sources Chickens culled in India as H5N1 bird flu virus discovered on poultry farm



Chickens were mass-culled at a poultry farm and hatchery in southeast India on January 28 after the lethal H5N1 bird flu virus was detected among the birds there. More than 16,000 have been culled.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:36 Published on January 29, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm A case of H5N8 bird flu has been confirmed in a poultry farm in the eastern German state of Saxony, German authorities said on Monday.

Reuters 2 days ago



Bird flu cases add to the woes of poultry rearers