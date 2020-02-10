|
NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle, and Nyheim Hines get a boost from Philip Rivers
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should covet Rivers.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
QB Philip Rivers Leaving Chargers After 16 Seasons
It’s the end of an era. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is leaving the Los Angeles Chargers, the franchise he defined for the better part of two decades.
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:03Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this