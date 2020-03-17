Global  

FIFA backs Euro, Copa America postponements as Infantino proposes $10m WHO donation

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
FIFA is backing the decisions to move Euro 2020 and the Copa America to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA and CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday that the tournaments will be postponed until 2021 to make it possible for the 2019-20 club seasons to be completed once local suspensions on league football have been lifted. […]

