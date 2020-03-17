FIFA backs Euro, Copa America postponements as Infantino proposes $10m WHO donation

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Fifa should move 2021 World Cup dates: Infantino Fifa President Gianni Infantino said world soccer's top body should move the planned 2021 Club World Cup dates to make way for the postponed Euro 2020...

Reuters 4 hours ago



Coronavirus pandemic sees Copa America 2020 cancelled by CONMEBOL Copa America 2020 was set to go ahead this summer in Argentina and Colombia, but it has been pushed back for a year, just like the UEFA Euro's

Daily Star 7 hours ago





