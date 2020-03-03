Global  

Coronavirus: Women´s Euro 2021 to be moved by UEFA, says German FA

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
UEFA will move the Women’s Euro 2021 finals as part of its plan to reorganise the football calendar, the German FA has said. Football authorities across the world are adjusting plans to cope with major delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The women’s European Championship finals had been scheduled to take place in England from July 7 […]

News video: Euro 2020 soccer tournament postponed until 2021

Euro 2020 soccer tournament postponed until 2021 01:09

 Soccer's 2020 European Championship has been postponed for a year as the world fights to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. The news was first broken by the Norwegian FA who tweeted after attending a video conference with UEFA on Tuesday. Adam Reed reports.

