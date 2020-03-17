Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Raiders agree to terms with Jason Witten on one-year deal

Raiders agree to terms with Jason Witten on one-year deal

Pro Football Talk Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Witten joins Raiders on 1-year deal

Jason Witten, the longest-tenured player in Cowboys history, has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Raiders, according to sources.
ESPN


Tweets about this

BigBlueUnited

Big Blue United RT @ProFootballTalk: Raiders agree to terms with Jason Witten on one-year deal https://t.co/zOdbYMh4hY 28 seconds ago

THEREALGPHRESH

G Phresh Beats 🇩🇲 RT @ASAP_SportsNews: 🚨🏈 #Raiders agree to terms with QB Marcus Mariota. #NFL https://t.co/NkvWciG3jS 41 seconds ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Raiders agree to terms with Jason Witten on one-year deal - ProFootballTalk https://t.co/vCAihyMozB https://t.co/0cdvlGjzUG 46 seconds ago

BTomiegun

Brant Tomie RT @Jerrymcd: Raiders LB reconstruction complete with Rams' Cory Littleton agreeing to terms . . . https://t.co/aqO5bAKwhf #mercnews 2 minutes ago

RTCowboysNation

CowboysNation Bot RT @CowboysNFLNews: Raiders agree to terms with Jason Witten on one-year deal https://t.co/nmbWHbEIaX #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation 2 minutes ago

CowboysNFLNews

CowboysFootball.com Raiders agree to terms with Jason Witten on one-year deal https://t.co/nmbWHbEIaX #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation 3 minutes ago

raider_forums

Raiderforums RT @VegasNation: The Raiders have come to terms with veteran tight end Jason Witten, a source confirmed on Tuesday. #RaiderNation https://t… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.