Philip Rivers signing with the Colts comes as no surprise — Jay Glazer reports

FOX Sports Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Philip Rivers signing with the Colts comes as no surprise — Jay Glazer reportsDue to his familiarity with head coach Frank Reich, Philip Rivers signing with the Indianapolis Colts comes as no surprise according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer. He said Indy has made it well known they'd like someone to compete with incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett.
Skip Bayless: ‘The Colts are a better fit for Philip Rivers than he is for them’

Skip Bayless: ‘The Colts are a better fit for Philip Rivers than he is for them’There is no denying that the Colts are a great fit for Philip Rivers according to Skip Bayless. However, Skip says that while Rivers will like playing in their...
QB Philip Rivers reaches one-year contract with Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers has found his landing spot, as the former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback agreed to terms on a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
