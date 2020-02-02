Colts filling needs as free agency gets ready to open

Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman Redskins Release Pro Bowl CB Josh Norman Washington cut Norman soon after hiring new head coach Ron Rivera. It's the second time Norman has left a team led by Rivera. He can now end up on several..

Would Tom Brady Actually Ditch The Pats For Vegas?



Business Insider reports the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly want to sign NFL phenom Tom Brady. That is, should the longtime New England Patriots quarterback choose to leave his team. Brady would be a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on February 2, 2020